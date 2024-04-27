DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Charlie has had many notable moments in his musical and non-musical career, including his work as one half of Attica Blues on the legendary Mo Wax label, his collaboration with King Britt for the Blacktronica festival series in New York and as the founder
Read more
Taxi are throwing a party with Capsule Records and to celebrate we’re pulling out all the stops. Expect to hear the usual soul tinged disco, house and broken beat in a brand new intimate club space with a serious audiophile system.
Not only that, we’ve in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.