White presents Sydney

Atlantic Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €16.69
Atlantic 24/02

White Production is organizing a themed event on Saturday 24th of February at Atlantic Barcelona. More than just an event, we invite you to a unique experience in the heart of Barcelona.

The event will start at 12.00 and finish at 6am, hos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Atlantida Barcelona SL.
Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

