It's time to Trl 2000 - all stars party @ DASTE

Daste
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyBergamo
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
👉 siete tutti invitati, in un posto a dir poco stupendo, il 𝗗𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘 di Bergamo, che per la prima volta ospiterà una delle serate più amate di tutte: 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 - 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆, l'evento da ballare e cantare con...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy & Daste

Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

