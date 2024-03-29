DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Their musical journey was influenced by their family and grew into a deep passion for dance and dance music culture as teenagers which landed them as tour dancers for the infamous Prince. Fast forward, post moving to New York to launch their eyewear compan
Read more
Join us Friday, March 29th as we bring back the fiercely stylish twins Coco & Breezy to The Music Yard for another Girls Room takeover!
- Support: TBA
- 6pm Doors
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue
- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.
- Drink responsibly
- No large bag
- No dogs
- Enter through the south blvd entrance
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.