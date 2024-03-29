Top track

Coco & Breezy - Just Say

Girls Room Presents: Coco & Breezy

The Music Yard
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Coco & Breezy

Their musical journey was influenced by their family and grew into a deep passion for dance and dance music culture as teenagers which landed them as tour dancers for the infamous Prince. Fast forward, post moving to New York to launch their eyewear compan Read more

Event information

Join us Friday, March 29th as we bring back the fiercely stylish twins Coco & Breezy to The Music Yard for another Girls Room takeover!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coco & Breezy

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Support: TBA

- 6pm Doors

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue

- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.

- Drink responsibly

- No large bag

- No dogs

- Enter through the south blvd entrance

