HD Life X Playkrown presents: NEBULA 2024

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £28.05
🌌 Prepare to see different worlds, people, and connections colliding into one another to form a NEBULA this March!!! This will be the hottest event in the galaxy, and you will be the stars that arise from our NEBULA⭐️ PlayKrown, HD Life and friends will b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HD Life & Playkrown.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lazyellow

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

