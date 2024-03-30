DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LRC:2 Chicago Blues Video Premiere

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 30 Mar, 4:00 pm
Let's Roast Cycles presents...

LRC:2 Chicago Blues Video Premiere

Let’s Roast Cycles presents their second full length BMX video called, LRC:2 Chicago Blues. The video aims to pay homage to our city’s blues history and generate enthusiasm in the BMX scen...

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

