Dirt Road Band

The 100 Club
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:30 pm
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Dirt Road Band is the brainchild of guitar legend Steve Walwyn, mainly known as the longest serving guitar player in Dr Feelgood (32 years). During this time, he has amassed a massive reputation as a guitar hero in the UK,

Europe, and beyond. He says,...

This is an 18+ event
The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

