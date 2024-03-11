DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Olga Koch Comes From Money

The Bill Murray
Mon, 11 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Olga Koch

What song would you want played at your funeral? For comedian Olga Koch, it’s Kim Petras’s ‘Death By Sex’. “The idea is that you have so much sex that it kills you, but she’s so sexy that you keep having sex with her even after you’re dead, in the afterlif Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Star of Mock The Week and QI Olga Koch is bringing a brand new work-in-progress to Angel! She's not really sure what it's about yet, but the title should give you an idea. ★★★★ - The Guardian ★★★★ - The Telegraph ★★★★ - Chortle ★★★★ - The Scotsman

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olga Koch

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.