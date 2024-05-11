DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abdul Hannan

O2 Academy Islington
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Abdul Hannan is a singer-songwriter based out of Lahore, Pakistan. An avid music enthusiast from a young age, Abdul Hannan embraced his passion for songwriting and nurtured that talent. After his debut single ‘Faaslay’, the Lahore musician took the entire...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Abdul Hannan

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
