Top track

The Notwist - Consequence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GOGOBO - Abbonamento

Link
14 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsBologna
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Notwist - Consequence
Got a code?

About

AGoGoBo - La stagione dell'amore

🎫 Abbonamento Full 14 - 15 Giugno 2024

➖NO TESSERA LINK➖

Lineup

14 Giugno

  • Marco Castello
  • Jolly Mare
  • Dj Rocca
  • More TBA

15 Giugno

  • The Notwist
  • Leatherette
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue
  • Oracle Sister
  • Savana Fun...
Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Gogobo Aps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

7
Leatherette, Jolly Mare, Marco Castello and 7 more

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.