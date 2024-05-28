Top track

Faintest Idea & Borgzinner

Goldener Salon
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

„Faintest Idea“ sind eine Ska-Punk-Band mit den tiefen, kräftigen Stimmen zweier Vokalisten und fesselndem Brass-Sound. Wegen ihrer energiegeladenen Live-Performance ist es keine Überraschung, dass sie eine ständig wachsende „Armee“ loyaler Fans haben. Ind...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faintest Idea

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

