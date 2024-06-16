Top track

Mihalis Safras & Raffa Fl - Get Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raffa FL w/ Moreno, Bash and Shander (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 16 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$42.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mihalis Safras & Raffa Fl - Get Down
Got a code?

About

On Sunday, June 16th, Somewhere Nowhere NYC and Forest Döwn Under presents RAFFA FL with Moreno, Bash and Shander.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Pre-Purchased Admissions Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raffa FL

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.