Night Beats - Puppet On a String

Night Beats

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50

Night Beats - Puppet On a String
About

Super Friendz presents

Night Beats

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Beats

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

