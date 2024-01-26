DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
v.o. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano
Una giovane ragazza, Bella Baxter, viene riportata in vita dallo scienziato Godwin Baxter. Inizialmente ingenua, Bella è motivata a imparare quanto possibile riguardo al mondo attorno a lei, anche se strettamente s...
ciao, per gli eventi del cinema beltrade non ha molto senso affidarsi alla lista d'attesa, soprattutto nel giorno dell'evento, in quanto difficilmente si liberano dei posti. molto meglio scegliere uno degli altri orari previsti per il film
ovviamente NO, non sarà consentito l'accesso in sala a spettacolo iniziato quindi arriva per tempo
