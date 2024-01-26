DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Povere creature!

Cinema Beltrade
Fri, 26 Jan, 4:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

v.o. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano

Una giovane ragazza, Bella Baxter, viene riportata in vita dallo scienziato Godwin Baxter. Inizialmente ingenua, Bella è motivata a imparare quanto possibile riguardo al mondo attorno a lei, anche se strettamente s...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:45 pm

FAQs

come funziona la lista d'attesa?

ciao, per gli eventi del cinema beltrade non ha molto senso affidarsi alla lista d'attesa, soprattutto nel giorno dell'evento, in quanto difficilmente si liberano dei posti. molto meglio scegliere uno degli altri orari previsti per il film

è possibile arrivare dopo l'orario di inizio film?

ovviamente NO, non sarà consentito l'accesso in sala a spettacolo iniziato quindi arriva per tempo

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.