DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seanchoíche Dublin x DIFF

The Complex
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:00 pm
SocialDublin
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are very excited to be doing a special collaboration with Dublin International Film Festival on Monday 26th Feb at The Complex Arts Centre!

We are collaborating with DIFF to give writers, directors, filmmakers, and other cinema creatives and opportunit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

The Complex

21-25 Arran Street East, Dublin, D07, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.