DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are very excited to be doing a special collaboration with Dublin International Film Festival on Monday 26th Feb at The Complex Arts Centre!
We are collaborating with DIFF to give writers, directors, filmmakers, and other cinema creatives and opportunit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.