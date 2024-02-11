DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Step into the vibrant world of THE CAFE OPEN MIC! This dynamic event brings together talented musicians, poets, and singers for an unforgettable evening of artistic expression.
Whether you have a poem, a song, or a story to share, this is your chance to s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.