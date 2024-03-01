Top track

Sandstorm

Darude

PLATFORM
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
Selling fast
From $10

About

To date, Darude remains one of dance music’s most influential stars. At the age of 24 and at the height of the trance boom of the early ’00s Finnish DJ / artist/producer Ville Virtanen created the milestone single ‘Sandstorm’ under his pseudonym Darude. Th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM
Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

