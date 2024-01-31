Top track

Ken Fury - Distance of Eyes

Next Level Hip Hop Jam Session

DOCK B
Wed, 31 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10

About

Next Level Hip Hop Jam Session : When NYC meets Paris !

Tout public
Présenté par Beat Tape & DOCK B.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ken Fury

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

