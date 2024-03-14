DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Irène Drésel creates sensual bold techno, where languid and sporty BPMs merge with crystalline melodies, subverting any ideas you may have had about techno. Drésel landscapes her universe down to the smallest details, as evidenced on stage by the roses tha
Musicienne, autrice-compositrice-interprète et productrice, Irène DRESEL est la première femme à recevoir le César de la meilleure musique originale. Cette femme aux multiples talents sera présente sur la terrasse de La Folie Douce Les Arcs le 14 mars 2024...
