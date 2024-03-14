DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Irène Dresel

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800
Thu, 14 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJBourg-Saint-Maurice
€20
About Irène Drésel

Irène Drésel creates sensual bold techno, where languid and sporty BPMs merge with crystalline melodies, subverting any ideas you may have had about techno. Drésel landscapes her universe down to the smallest details, as evidenced on stage by the roses tha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Musicienne, autrice-compositrice-interprète et productrice, Irène DRESEL est la première femme à recevoir le César de la meilleure musique originale. Cette femme aux multiples talents sera présente sur la terrasse de La Folie Douce Les Arcs le 14 mars 2024...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
Lineup

Irène Drésel

Venue

La Folie Douce - Les Arcs 1800

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Doors open12:00 pm

