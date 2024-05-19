Top track

The Notwist

EartH
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
From £22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Get ready for an unforgettable night as The Notwist, the German indie-rock sensation from Weilheim in Oberbayern, takes center stage at EartH this May.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Notwist

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

