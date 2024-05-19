DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
Get ready for an unforgettable night as The Notwist, the German indie-rock sensation from Weilheim in Oberbayern, takes center stage at EartH this May.
If you have any queries or would like more information ab...
