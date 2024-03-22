DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Do Not Sit On The Boat [Miami Music Week]

Maurice A. Ferré Park
Fri, 22 Mar, 4:30 am
GigsMiami
$121.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, March 22nd, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

DO NOT SIT ON THE BOAT [Miami Music Week]

Armen Miran

Facundo Mohrr

Kike Roldan

Surreal Flight

baez

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

1075 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132, United States
Doors open4:30 am

