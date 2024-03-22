DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯
Friday, March 22nd, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents
DO NOT SIT ON THE BOAT [Miami Music Week]
Armen Miran
Facundo Mohrr
Kike Roldan
Surreal Flight
baez
☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ✯ ☆ﾟ*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.