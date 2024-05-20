Top track

Ducks Ltd

Kazimier Stockroom
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Ducks Ltd. at Kazimier Stockroom on 20th May 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ducks Ltd.

Venue

Kazimier Stockroom

Kazimier Stockroom 32 Seel Street Liverpool L1 4AU
Doors open7:30 pm

