DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future Islands LIVE at Tower Records

Tower Labs
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
Free

About Future Islands

The Baltimore synthpop band Future Islands became a viral sensation on the strength of their performance on The David Letterman Show in 2014. The pure emotion that lead singer Samuel T Herring crammed into ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ filled the song – and A Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

RSVP for the opportunity to see Future Islands play a very special intimate show at the Tower Records pop-up in Williamsburg, celebrating the release of the new album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore. Space will be *extremely limited* and entry will be on...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Tower Records, Inc.
Lineup

Future Islands

Venue

Tower Labs

151 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

