Brxzn Wxrld

Peckham Audio
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
£13.50

About

Stardog music group presents Brxzn Wxrld, 9 May @ Peckham Audio, London. Following the release of his latest mixtape Sd-2, Loukeman is joined by Dyltwosix (Live) and Brat Star. Exclusive merch sold only at shows. Brxzen Wxrld: NY March 21, LA April 4, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louke Man

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

