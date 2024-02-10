Top track

AM/WAS - Vintage LSD 2

Am/Was / Rocket Miner / Precocious Neophyte

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Am/Was
Precocious Neophyte
Rocket Miner

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Precocious Neophyte, Rocket Miner, AM/WAS

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.