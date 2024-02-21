DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Wednesday 21st February 2024 at our Launch Party of PINK QUIZ!
Hosted by the fabulous runner-up of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1, Baga Chipz!
The quiz experience is about to get MUCH BETTER!!
An evening of fun, drag shows, competitions, priz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.