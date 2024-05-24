DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arab Strap

KOKO
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Arab Strap at KOKO on 24th May 2024. The KOKO venue has limited space for accessibility. Accessibility tickets are only purchasable through the KOKO website and once these tickets have been sold, we cannot accept any further acce...

This is an 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult)
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arab Strap

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

