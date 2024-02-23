DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karu live @ Taste of Jazz - Hydro

Spazio Hydro Temporaneo
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsBiella
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KARU, il progetto del contrabbassista Alberto Brutti, lega il ritmo ancestrale della cultura tribal all’imprevedibiltà del jazz che deriva dalla scuola di Alice Coltrane e Charles Mingus.

Le sue composizioni sono caratterizzate da risoluti colpi di contra...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Karu

Spazio Hydro Temporaneo

Via Cernaia 46, 13900 Biella provincia di Biella, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

