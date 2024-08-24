DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mod Weekender: Purple Hearts

Patterns
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Legendary London Mod Revival band.

This supergroup features original members Bob Manton & Jeff Shadbolt + Andy Orr & John Wratten (The Scene/Small World)

Expect to hear all the Purple Hearts anthems!!

Support from Kevin Iverson

DJ’s Lee & Dave Grimshaw...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The New Untouchables.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Purple Hearts

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

