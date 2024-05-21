Top track

Hector Cottam - I'm Not Coming Home

Brodie Barclay w/ Hector Cottam

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I write songs for people who like songs so if you’re someone that likes songs then I think you’ll probably like my songs. Scottish independent singer/songwriter.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brodie Barclay, Hector Cottam

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

