HOT WATER MUSIC

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

30th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

HOT WATER MUSIC

Special Guests:

A WILHELM SCREAM

CATBITE

14+ / Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Catbite, A Wilhelm Scream, Hot Water Music

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

