Top track

Gunship - Tech Noir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gunship - Signing Session

Truck Oxford
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:00 pm
Artist signingOxford
From £11.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gunship - Tech Noir
Got a code?

About

To celebrate the release of brand new album 'Unicorn', we're thrilled to announce we'll be bringing the synth-wave superstars Gunship into our Oxford shop for a signing on 4th October at 6pm!

Pre-order an album + ticket bundle to guarantee a spot!

All ag Read more

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

GUNSHIP

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.