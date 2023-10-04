DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
To celebrate the release of brand new album 'Unicorn', we're thrilled to announce we'll be bringing the synth-wave superstars Gunship into our Oxford shop for a signing on 4th October at 6pm!
Pre-order an album + ticket bundle to guarantee a spot!
All ag
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.