Makaú - La Luna

Makaú

Sala Vesta
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22

Makaú - La Luna
About

Makaú aterriza el próximo 21 de Octubre en Sala Vesta para presentar su proyecto de flamenco-fusión, que aspira a ser uno de los referentes en Madrid.

Un repertorio de composiciones propias repleto de influencias flamencas, latinas y urbanas, en una fusió

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Makau

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

