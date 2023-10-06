Top track

Deadly Weapons, Eliezer & Ackerman - Makom Lerfua (feat. Emma El Shir) [Javi Redondo Remix]

Sirens: Javi Redondo, Berny

Secret location DTLA
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$28.33

About

Fall season is coming! For our October edition we welcome our favorite Spaniard and Cosmic Taco enthusiast Javi Redondo (Dischi Autunno / Correspondant), Berlin DJ/producer and creator of the legendary In Dark We Trust series - Berny, and Camino Saturno

Presented by Sirens.

Lineup

Javi Redondo, Berny

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

