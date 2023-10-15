DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Domingueo vuelve con Krystal Karma y Valkiria!
Ven a La Sastreria el domingo 15 de octubre a partir de las 12:30h para pasar un mediodía de vermut junto a estas dos estrellas del drag de Barcelona!
Un vermuteo lleno de shows, juegos divertidos y buena
