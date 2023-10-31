DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Party: Cowboyy, Cuckoo Spit, Funhaus

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our annual Halloween Party - dress up scary!

This year we have:

COWBOYY - https://www.instagram.com/cowboyyband/ - scary decibels from the south coast

CUCKOO SPIT - https://www.instagram.com/cuck0ospit/ - spookcore from south London

FUNHAUS - https://w

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Funhaus, Cuckoo Spit, Cowboyy

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

