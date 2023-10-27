DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TRISTE SOLITARIO Y FINAL: Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manzan

Dal repertorio di One Dimensional Man, Il Teatro Degli Orrori, Obtorto Collo, Finché Galera Non Ci Separi, I Cattivi Maestri.

Un nuovo sodalizio artistico fra Pierpaolo Capovilla e Nicola Manz Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Pierpaolo Capovilla

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.