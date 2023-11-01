DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

sugarush: Lana Del Rey Night - NYC

Pianos: Showroom
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC! Join us for an unforgettable night dedicated to mother, Lana Del Rey!

Expect all the best of Lana played in FULL sprinkled with some alt-pop bangers PLUS some sickening drag performances.

We'll have Lana-inspired cocktails for you to sip on and our Read more

Presented by PIANOS.

Venue

Pianos: Showroom

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

