DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goosebumps: Hip Hop Halloween Party

The Book Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Halloween 2023 has arrived. And The Book Club Halloween Special is back with a SPOOKTACULAR Hip-Hop party like never before. Presenting: Goosebumps.

This scare season we bring you some of the finest names on the scene over our two floors, with Sian Anders Read more

Presented by The Book Club.

Lineup

Sian Anderson

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.