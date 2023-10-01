DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arte, tecnologia e partecipazione

Daste
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
TalkBergamo
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un incontro per esplorare la tecnologia come mezzo per coinvolgere attivamente il pubblico. Attraverso la presentazione dell’opera partecipata “Asterismi”, realizzata in occasione del festival, si approfondirà il valore e il senso dell’arte partecipata. S Read more

di MiDi Motori Digitali

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

