DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Patio Pop-Up | 21+
Paulie Gee’s is popping up in Avondale on our patio! Grab a handful of pizza squares and pair them with bevs while enjoying a DJ set in the bar. Service will begin at 7PM until supplies run out.
📬 Keep up with us! 👉 https://sv.hive-p
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.