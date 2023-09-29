DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paulie Gee's Pop-Up

Sleeping Village
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Patio Pop-Up | 21+

Paulie Gee’s is popping up in Avondale on our patio! Grab a handful of pizza squares and pair them with bevs while enjoying a DJ set in the bar. Service will begin at 7PM until supplies run out.

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

