Top track

Antidote (feat. Adekunle Gold)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adekunle Gold

Forum (Birmingham)
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£38.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antidote (feat. Adekunle Gold)
Got a code?

About

Birmingham | Adekunle Gold Concert

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by High Society.

Lineup

Adekunle Gold

Venue

Forum (Birmingham)

52 Dale End, Birmingham, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
3000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.