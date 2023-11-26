Top track

Wallace & Vomit

Lord Friday the 13th

Dabadaba
Sun, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lord Friday the 13th is a dollar store trash-glam-punk band based in Austin, TX. Fronted by siblings Felix (vocals) and Sloane (guitar) Lenz, their sound has been described as the Velvet Underground meets the New York Dolls, with hints of early Iggy and th Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Lord Friday the 13th

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

