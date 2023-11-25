Top track

Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Love Letter To Depeche Mode

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence
Got a code?

About

A Love Letter to Depeche Mode with loads of their back catalogue, plenty of material from their peers and counterparts of the era, plenty of stuff that we reckon had an influence on the band, as well as all the best in danceable synthpop from then til now....

Presented by A Love Parasite

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.