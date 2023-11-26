DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UN KARAOKE CON UN LIVE BAND SUL PALCO, che da la possibilità al pubblico di esibirsi con una vera band.
Da Blanco a Calcutta a Gazzelle , tutti i più grandi successi indie e non solo da cantare a squarciagola. Un successo in tutte le grandi città italiane...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.