Beige Banquet

Oslo
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
£9

About

After sell out headline shows at both The Lexington and MOTH Club, last year - Beige Banquet headline Oslo Hackney with support from Body Horror and The Early Mornings

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by Egyptian Elbows.

Lineup

The Early Mornings, Body Horror (UK), Beige Banquet

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL

Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

