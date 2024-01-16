Top track

Servo

La Boule Noire
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Servo est un groupe de musique rouennais composé d’une trinité pas tout à fait Sainte : Arthur Pierre au chant et à la guitare, Louis Hébert à la basse et Hugo Magontier à la batterie. Le trio s’est spécialisé dans un post-punk shoegaze et progressif alter...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Persona Grata

Lineup

SeRvo

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

