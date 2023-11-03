Top track

Fer y Julio + Trapani

Sala Bóveda
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fer y Julio en la Sala Boveda de Barcelona junto a TRAPANI.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI). Menores firma autorización en la entrada de la sala.

Organizado por Mad91.

Lineup

Trapani, Fer y Julio

Venue

Sala Bóveda

Carrer de Roc Boronat, 33, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

