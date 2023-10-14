DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Monster Ball: an all Lady Gaga dance party
Calling all you little monsters! Just dance - to all Lady Gaga all night! That’s right, the hits, deep cuts, remixes, the features, and all the Gaga you can handle. Dress up like it’s The Monster Ball or recr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.