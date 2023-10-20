DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holy Island

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

Holy Island

MMIV

Bottomless Brunch

-Free tickets do not guarantee entry, please arrive within good time.

This is an 18+ event

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

MMIV, Holy Island

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.